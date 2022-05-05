Cinnaholic Rolls Out Signature Gift Boxes for Mother's Day

Cinnaholic, the plant-based bakery known for their gourmet, plant-based cinnamon rolls and desserts, is rolling out their Signature Giftboxes in celebration of Mother’s Day.



Customers can treat the mother figures in their lives to Signature Gift Boxes that include two cinnamon rolls, two mini cookies, two brownies and two chocolate covered strawberries.



To honor the upcoming graduates this month, Cinnaholic also offers customizable cinnacakes, cookie cakes and party trays that are perfect for any gathering or celebration.



Customers should check their local Cinnaholic Facebook page for more details and store hours.