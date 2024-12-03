Cinnaholic—your local source of delicious, customizable, and vegan treats—is offering specialty holiday desserts starting today! From seasonal creations to treats perfect for every holiday gathering, Cinnaholic has everything you need to make your celebrations even sweeter!

The *roll*out includes new treats and sweets perfect for the holiday season!

Limited-Time Holiday Rolls

Nutcracker Sweet Roll – Dive into the holiday spirit with the Nutcracker Roll! The limited-time roll features a Cinnaholic’s Old Skool roll, topped with crème brulee frosting, a trio of Bavarian candied almonds, walnuts, and pecans, and dusted with powdered sugar. Average price – $5.75

Oh Fudge Roll – Chocolate lovers won’t want to miss the Oh Fudge Roll this holiday season. Indulge in Cinnaholic’s signature Old Skool roll, topped with chocolate frosting, fudgy festive cookie dough, chocolate bark, homemade chocolate sauce and festive holiday sprinkles! Note: Sprinkles may vary based on location. Average price – $7.00

Featured Holiday Items:

CinnaBites – The time has finally come…this holiday season, Cinnaholic is offering bite-sized cinnamon rolls! Savor the taste of eight perfectly fluffy, cinnamon sugar-covered bites, served with a 2 oz. side of your choice of frosting for dipping. Average price – $5.00

Hot Cocoa – Craving something cozy? Indulge in a holiday classic and warm up with a cup of rich handcrafted hot cocoa from Cinnaholic. Hot cocoa and warm cinnabites are a match made in heaven! Note: Cinnaholic’s cocoa is made with plant-based milk and may contain soy or tree nuts.

Holiday Catering:

Dessert Board – Cinnaholic is offering a delightful dessert assortment featuring your choice of 8 oz. frosting, 12 mini cookies (a mix of chocolate chip and cinnadoodle), 6 baby buns, 6 chocolate covered strawberries, 6 peanut butter cups, 5 brownie bites, and 12 cinnabites – perfect for sharing and indulging in a variety of sweet treats!

Wreath Cake: Celebrate the joy of the holidays with Cinnaholic’s signature cinnamon rolls folded into a wreath shape with your choice of frosting and up to three toppings. Want to get creative at home? Grab one of Cinnaholic’s DIY wreath kits and have fun decorating with friends and family – it’s the perfect holiday activity and adds some sweetness to your celebrations. Note: Requires five-hour notice; serves 8-10. Average price – $32.99

Cinnaholic’s products are 100% dairy, lactose, egg, and animal product-free, allowing everyone to indulge in the sweet treats. The new menu items will be available from December 3rd to January 6th.