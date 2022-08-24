Cinnaholic Set to Open in Mesa, Arizona

Mesa dessert lovers are in for a treat—a new Cinnaholic location is coming to the community.



Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery acclaimed for serving 100% plant-based roll creations, announced a new location opening soon in Mesa. The new bakery will be located at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite 105, conveniently situated at the corner of E Hampton Ave. The gourmet bakery will continue providing current and future Arizona Cinnaholic lovers a sweet fix, and is set to open in Q4 of 2022. Additionally, the concept has also announced three signed agreements for the Phoenix area.



The brand is best known for its great-tasting, plant-based, and allergy-friendly recipes that still satisfy customers’ sweet cravings. The new location and signed deals signify meaningful growth in Arizona for the gourmet cinnamon roll chain, joining additional locations in Scottsdale, Gilbert, and its most recent opening in Tempe.



“Arizonians can’t seem to get enough Cinnaholic, and we are happy to be bringing our fourth location in the state to Mesa as well as signing deals for additional bakeries throughout the Phoenix area,” says LeAnne Cavallaro, VP of Operations at Cinnaholic. “We’re confident that this new bakery will provide Mesa Cinnaholic lovers, current and future, with a better dessert option for their dietary needs. We are looking forward to opening in the happening city of Mesa, and are certain we will be embraced by the community.”



Cinnaholic gained international attention after the company was featured on ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank” and was offered an investment from one of Sharks. The fast-growing brand was also recently featured on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Cinnaholic began franchising in 2014 and has more than 100 locations open and in development.



Cinnaholic has set itself apart as a “better-for-you” option exclusively using plant-based ingredients without sacrificing taste. Its variety of frosting and topping options make each customer experience truly unique, appealing to sweet-toothed dessert lovers across North America. The brand also provides catering services, serving sweet treats for events large and small from birthday or office parties to baby showers and weddings. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based, vegan bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.



Since its inception in 2010, the brand has opened more than 75 locations in markets including: Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Atlanta and New Jersey. As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth in 2022, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors with the goal of expanding to Florida, Ohio, New York and Northern Virginia. The flexible business model works well in upscale lifestyle centers, major city centers and near college campuses. A notable contributor to franchisees’ success is the relatively low cost of owning and operating a Cinnaholic location, specifically the small footprint (around 1,000 square feet) as well as low food and labor costs.