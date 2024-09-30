Cinnaholic—your local source of delicious, customizable, and vegan treats—is celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day on 10/4 with BOGO Signature Rolls all day long!

Some of the delicious Cinnaholic signature rolls include:

The Cookie Monster – a classic cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese frosting, homemade chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce.

The Very Berry – a classic cinnamon roll topped with cake batter frosting, fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberry jam and powdered sugar.

Shake, Rattle, & Roll – a classic cinnamon roll topped with peanut butter frosting, homemade peanut butter cups, fresh bananas and pretzels.

*Please note that the Cinnaholic National Cinnamon Roll Day promotion for BOGO Signature Rolls is only valid in-store at participating locations on Friday, October 4th, from open to close. The offer is valid one-per-guest.*