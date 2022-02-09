Cinnaholic Treating Guests with Vegan Valentine's Day Treats

Cinnaholic, the plant-based bakery known stealing hearts with their gourmet, plant-based cinnamon rolls and desserts, is treating customers this Valentine’s Day to love-inspired treats.

The Valentine’s Day menu items will include chocolate covered strawberries, the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Roll and Sweet Heart Boxes which include two chocolate covered strawberries, two brownies, two cookies, and two rolls. We

There are also premium chocolate covered strawberry options that include: regular, chocolate covered with a topping of choice, nut variety with almonds, coconut, pecans and walnuts, and no nuts variety with chocolate chips, Oreos, sprinkles and pie crumble. Customers will have the option to upgrade their sweetheart boxes to include premium options.