Cinnaholic Unveils Limited-Time Fall Menu

Pumpkin spice lovers rejoice— Cinnaholic is bringing back its Limited Time Offer (LTO) menu just in time for autumn, as well as celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day with a special deal.



The better-for-you bakery will once again offer its delicious fall delicacies throughout the season, while staying on brand with plant-based, vegan rolls and desserts. Additionally, to celebrate National Pizza Month, Cinnaholic is bringing back its Savory Pizza Roll, satisfying customers sweet and savory cravings.



The new items will be available in-store, online and through third-party delivery from September 20 through November 30. The limited time menu will include:

Savory Pizza Roll made with the Cinnaholic signature dough, rolled with savory marinara and mozzarella and cheddar shreds, and topped with more marinara and cheese. The Savory Pizza Roll will only be available from October 1 through October 31.

Carnival Crunch Roll is topped with caramel frosting, popcorn, marshmallows and sprinkles.

Pumpkin Spice Roll has pumpkin frosting topped with homemade Cinnadoodle cookie bites, pumpkin bread and cinnamon dust.

Pumpkin Bread is fresh basked with homemade brown sugar and cinnamon mix baked in.

In addition to the tasty new creations, Cinnaholic will once again be celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day on October 4th. In celebration of the holiday the brand will be offering BOGO free Cinnamon rolls all-day at all locations across the U.S. and Canada. Limited to one free roll per person and valid in-store only, the deal is a special way to celebrate the holiday and fall season.



“Fall is one of the best times to cozy up with a warm, fresh-baked treat, and the Cinnaholic team is so excited to bring back our fall menu items to satisfy seasonal cravings,” says Leanne Cavallaro, VP of Operations at Cinnaholic. “Every year that we offer our fall specials, our customers love it—and this year we are looking forward to treating our fans with a new roll and another pumpkin-flavored item, which we know will both become fan-favorites. This LTO is such a hit with our franchisees and customers, and each menu item is the perfect treat to put you in the fall mood.”

Cinnaholic has set itself apart as a “better-for-you” option exclusively using plant-based ingredients without sacrificing taste. Its variety of frosting and topping options make each customer experience truly unique, appealing to sweet-toothed dessert lovers across North America. The brand also provides catering services, serving sweet treats for events large and small from birthday or office parties to baby showers and weddings. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based, vegan bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.



Since its inception in 2010, the brand has opened more than 75 locations in markets including: Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Atlanta and New Jersey. As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth in 2022, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors with the goal of expanding to Florida, Ohio, New York and Northern Virginia. The flexible business model works well in upscale lifestyle centers, major city centers and near college campuses. A notable contributor to franchisees’ success is the relatively low cost of owning and operating a Cinnaholic location, specifically the small footprint (around 1,000 square feet) as well as low food and labor costs.