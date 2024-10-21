City Barbeque is turning up the heat this fall with three mouthwatering additions to its menu. Available starting Oct. 16, these limited-time offerings are perfect for BBQ fans craving big, feisty flavors.

New menu highlights include:

Brisket Chili Fritos Pie : This house-made brisket chili over Fritos corn chips with shredded cheese, chipotle ranch, pickled red onions and jalapeños is the perfect comfort food. ($8.99) (Available through Dec. 17)

: This house-made brisket chili over Fritos corn chips with shredded cheese, chipotle ranch, pickled red onions and jalapeños is the perfect comfort food. ($8.99) (Available through Dec. 17) Fritos Sausage Sandwich : With smoked jalapeño cheddar sausage and Blue Ribbon queso, this sandwich with Fritos® chips and BBQ sauce is impossible to say “no” to. ($7.99) (Available through Dec. 17)

: With smoked jalapeño cheddar sausage and Blue Ribbon queso, this sandwich with Fritos® chips and BBQ sauce is impossible to say “no” to. ($7.99) (Available through Dec. 17) Brisket Chili: This rich, savory chili features award-winning beef brisket, black beans, and five different chilis. Available in multiple sizes from cups to party-sized pans, this hearty fusion of chili and brisket will satisfy guests’ cold-weather cravings. (Starting at $3.79) (Available through Feb. 25)

Returning Fan Favorite:

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage (Prices vary by weight): Guests can’t get enough of this spicy pork sausage with cheddar and jalapeños, smoked onsite over local hickory. For those on the go, it’s also available in a sandwich with creamy slaw on Texas toast ($6.99). (Available through Dec. 17)

“We wanted to bring our guests something new and exciting while staying true to our love for bold BBQ flavors,” said CEO and President of City Barbeque, Mike Muldoon. “These limited-time offers celebrate comfort food at its finest — just in time for the chilly months ahead!”