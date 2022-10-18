City Barbeque Appoints Annica Conrad Chief Brand Officer

City Barbeque announced the addition of Annica Conrad to its team. As Chief Brand Officer, Conrad will be responsible for the brand's image, experience, and promise while partnering with the entire leadership team in creating a world-class brand vision and providing the definition, direction, and evolution of the company, brand, and culture.

Conrad comes to City Barbeque having served in CMO positions with FAT Brands and Global Franchise Group—leading marketing efforts with brands including Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, Pretzelmaker, and Hot Dog on a Stick—and VP positions with Mellow Mushroom and McAlister’s Deli. Most recently, Conrad served as Vice President, Marketing at Moe’s Southwest Grill, where she was selected to lead the brand with her extensive media and brand strategy experience.

Conrad joins City Barbeque at a time of sustained growth for the Ohio-based barbeque concept, bringing with her a deep understanding of brand strategy and positioning, digital and traditional marketing, media, and culinary product innovation. “Annica is someone who truly understands our industry and our consumer. She’s the perfect complement to our leadership team as we scale the City BBQ brand,” says City Barbeque CEO Mike Muldoon. “We can’t wait to see where she takes us.”