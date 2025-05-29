City Barbeque is kicking off the summer with two limited-time menu specials that bring big flavor to backyard cravings: Pork Belly Burnt Ends and a new Strawberries & Cream Cobbler. Available from May 21 through July 29 at all City Barbeque locations, these additions celebrate the season with a blend of savory goodness and classic comfort.

The Pork Belly Burnt Ends ($11.99 half pound) are hickory-smoked and crispy fried pork belly cubes, tossed in a sticky jalapeño-honey glaze and finished with pickled red onions. The dish offers a balance of smoky richness, heat and tang — built for flavor cravers looking for something unique.

“Pork belly gives us the chance to offer a more indulgent cut of meat and the jalapeño-honey glaze adds just the right pop of sweet heat,” said Jessica Bograd, Senior Director of Culinary at City Barbeque. “We’re always looking to innovate with ingredients that enhance the barbeque experience while remaining true to who we are – authentic barbeque.”

On the dessert side, City Barbeque is putting a seasonal spin on a fan favorite with the Strawberries & Cream Cobbler ($4.99, serves two). The new cobbler combines fresh strawberries and decadent cheesecake batter with a caramelized brown sugar crust, topped with hand-whipped cream. It’s designed to complement any summer meal, whether ordered alongside smoked meats or enjoyed as a stand-alone treat.

Both offerings are available in-store, online and on the City Barbeque app for dine-in, delivery or takeout. As families and friends gather for summer celebrations, City Barbeque continues to highlight its Party Packs as a go-to for catering events of all sizes. With flexible options and easy ordering, these bundles help take the stress out of feeding a crowd.

“These summertime specials add a flavorful twist to the authentic barbeque experience our guests have grown to love and expect from us,” said Mike Muldoon, CEO and President of City Barbeque. “Whether it’s a casual weeknight dinner or a big summer gathering, we’re proud to offer food that is craveable and handcrafted.”