Back in 1999, Rick Malir founded City Barbeque with the mission of serving the best barbeque around. A quarter century later, the brand is still serving and creating happiness for the droves of barbeque lovers who come to the restaurants each day.

And now, City Barbeque is thanking its fans for 25 years of loyal support with exciting giveaways throughout August and September, plus special “wayback” prices on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Smokehouse Stories Giveaway

Guests are invited to share their fondest memories of City Barbeque by submitting stories at smokehousestories.com from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30. City Barbeque will draw more than 50 entrants at random to win an array of amazing prizes, including:

A luxury stay in Hocking Hills, Ohio (One winner) – The Cave at Dunlap Hollow, a truly one-of-a-kind luxury AirBnB in historic Hocking Hills, is booked out for a year straight—but one lucky winner will win a three-day, two-night stay, complete with accommodations for four, a fridge full of City Barbeque and a Visa Gift Card for $500 toward travel expenses.

Two tickets to the Memphis in May BBQ Competition (One winner) – USA Today called this festival “the most prestigious barbeque contest.” The world-class competition features four days of amazing food from some of the best barbeque pitmasters in the nation. The winner will receive two tickets to the contest and a $2,000 Visa Gift Card for travel and lodging.

Other prizes include limited editions of City Barbeque merch and, of course, free BBQ.

City Rewards Exclusive

As the brand’s most loyal guests, City Rewards members will receive exclusive anniversary offers as thanks for their support for the past 25 years—including a 25-cent pulled pork sandwich! These offers will be valid for one-time-use any time before September 30, 2024. Guests can sign up to be City Rewards members at citybbq.com/rewards.

Additionally, City BBQ will extend the 25-cent pulled pork sandwich offer automatically to every new member who joins between September 1 and 30!

Wayback Wednesday

On Sept. 25, everyone’s gonna party like it’s 1999 – at least when it comes to prices. Wayback Wednesday offers 25-year-old prices on select menu items:

Hand-Pulled Pork: $4.95

Turkey Breast: $4.95

Texas-style Sausage with Slaw: $4.95

Full Slab of St. Louis–cut Ribs with Texas Toast: $19.99

Wayback Wednesday offers more than just unbeatable prices. The first 100 guests at each location on Sept. 25 will receive a mystery scratch-off card with a barcode for redemption that can be used as early as the next day, with one lucky person winning a $100 gift card. Other prizes include:

Free Two Meats,Two Sides sampler

$5 off $25 purchase

Free shareable item with purchase

Free drink

“Twenty-five years ago, we just wanted to have a local barbeque joint, a business in the community,” said Rick Malir, City Barbeque founder and chairman. “We’ve spent every day of those 25 years working to serve the best barbeque we can and welcome every person to our place like family. We knew we wanted to get just a little bit better every day, and I’m proud to say we’re delivering on that promise. But we’re just getting started: There are so many stories to tell and City Barbeque traditions to share. Join us for all the fun starting this August: We can’t wait to hear your favorite City Barbeque memories, and we’d love to see you in-person on September 25!”

Putting the “FUN” in Fundraising

City Barbeque is a partner with the communities it serves and one of the best ways to show that is through fundraisers. Whether helping schools, charities or other organizations, the beloved BBQ brand is known for its support of local organizations that benefit the community. To celebrate its anniversary, any fundraiser booked Sept. 1–30 and held between Oct. 1, 2024 and Dec. 31, 2025 will get 25% back from the event.