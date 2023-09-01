City Barbeque to Gift Loyalty Members $3 Each Day in September

City Barbeque (www.citybbq.com) will spend the month of September celebrating each member of its City Rewards loyalty program. During Member September, everyone with a City Rewards account will get a $3 gift every day as thanks for being a member. These $3 gifts will be loaded onto rewards accounts every morning from September 1 to 30, 2023, and can be used on any purchase of $10 or more. Each $3 gift is valid for one day only and can be redeemed for orders placed online, in the City BBQ app, or at any of the fast-casual’s 66 locations.

“Our City Rewards members have been so loyal and generous to us throughout the years, and we really wanted to recognize and celebrate them with something special,” says City Barbeque CEO Mike Muldoon. “What better way to show our appreciation than with a gift every single day for a month?”

It’s not too late to join the celebration: Folks who sign up today will get their first $3 gift tomorrow and will continue getting daily $3 gifts through the end of the month. City Rewards members also get surprise offers throughout the year, a heads-up on new menu items, and exclusive promotions tailored just for them.