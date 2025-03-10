City Barbeque is bringing bold new flavors to the table with the introduction of three crave-worthy, limited-time pastrami dishes, available March 12 through May 13. Smoked to perfection, this pastrami lineup is the latest addition to City Barbeque’s commitment to delivering authentic, craft-cooked barbecue.

The new smoked pastrami can be enjoyed in a variety of delicious ways:

Smoked Pastrami (by the pound) – This savory smoked beef pastrami is hand-seasoned and served by the pound. The smoked pastrami is also available through City Barbeque Catering. (Avg. price $24.99)

Pastrami Sandwich – This carved-to-order sandwich is filled with smoked beef pastrami and piled high on a toasted bun. (Avg. price $9.99)

Texas Pastrami Reuben – Who doesn’t love a good twist on a classic? This top-tier smoked beef pastrami is stacked with creamy coleslaw, crisp pickles and Texas aioli on a toasted bun. (Avg. price $9.99)

Loaded Pastrami Fries – An up-and-coming classic, these crispy French fries are topped with smoked beef pastrami, Texas aioli and chopped pickles. (Avg. price $8.99)

Founder’s Plate – Featuring a half-pound of pastrami, two sides and a choice of fountain beverage, tea or lemonade. (Avg. price $19.99)

“Ever since I first tasted the pastrami at Katz’s Deli in New York, I’ve been on a mission to craft the perfect smoked version at City Barbeque,” said Rick Malir, Co-Founder of City Barbeque. “After countless hours of dedication, our pitmasters have cracked the code, and we’re thrilled to share this rich, flavorful pastrami with you. It’s hand-seasoned, smoked low and slow, and carved fresh to order—everything folks love about great barbecue.”

In addition to these new menu offerings, City Barbeque is rolling out special promotions for guests and City Rewards members:

Double Rewards on Pastrami Items – City Rewards members will earn double points on any pastrami purchase from March 14 – 31 in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Free Delivery for March Madness – Enjoy free delivery from March 27 – April 7 by using code “SWISH” at checkout when ordering online.

Easter Meals Return – City Barbeque’s Easter meals will be available starting March 10, making holiday meal planning easier than ever.

“At City Barbeque, we’re always looking for ways to elevate the guest experience, whether that’s through new menu items, can’t-miss promotions, or rewards that make every visit even better,” said Mike Muldoon, CEO/President of City Barbeque. “We can’t wait for guests to try our new smoked pastrami and take advantage of all the great perks we have coming this season.”

City Barbeque’s limited-time pastrami will be available at all locations while supplies last beginning March 12.