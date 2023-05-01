City Barbeque Kicks Off Virtual Road Trip Challenge

City Barbeque is kicking off the season with that quintessential summer pastime: a road trip. The fast-casual barbecue's concept's Flavors of America Road Trip invites folks to enjoy five regionally inspired menu items and celebrate what makes BBQ great from state to state.

The itinerary features virtual stops in South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Alabama, with City Barbeque's new Carolina Goldmine Sandwich and Crispy Fried Ribs, and fan favorites Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, Texas-Style Sausage Sandwich, and Pulled Chicken Sandwich with 'Bama Sauce. The Carolina Goldmine and Crispy Fried Ribs are only available through July 31, so—like all good vacations—this road trip won’t last forever. "Here at City Barbeque, we don’t say ‘summer,’ we say ‘barbeque season’—it’s our favorite time of year,” says Annica Conrad, Chief Brand Officer for City Barbeque. "And we can’t think of a better way to spend this season than to share these regional classics with our guests."

City Rewards members who purchase all five items will automatically receive an offer for $10 off a future order, and 500 of those folks will be randomly selected to receive a limited-edition hat and keychain. It's not too late to join the road trip: folks can download the City BBQ app and sign up to participate, as well as earn rewards on every order and get exciting offers throughout the year.