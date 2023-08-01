City Barbeque Launches 'Dog Days of Summer' Campaign with Weekly Offers

City Barbeque (citybbq.com) is going all-in to celebrate the Dog Days of Summer. The month of August is packed with weekly offers for City Rewards members, opportunities to support local animals in need, and an open invitation to bring dogs to dine on the brand's pup-friendly patios.

City Barbeque locations will be accepting donations for local humane societies: everyone who brings in a new, unused dog or cat toy August 1–31, 2023 will receive a coupon for $5 off a future order.

Beginning August 1, the fast-casual concept will also issue weekly offers exclusively to City Rewards members. These offers can only be redeemed during "Yappy Hour," 2–4 pm, Monday–Friday, through the end of the month. Offers include $2 off shareable baskets (August 1–4), $2 off dessert with any purchase (August 7–11), 25% off orders of $50 or more (August 14–18), and triple points on all orders (weekdays August 21–31). These Yappy Hour offers are exclusive to City Rewards members: folks can download the City BBQ app and sign up to participate, as well as earn rewards on every order and get exciting offers throughout the year.

And while all BBQ fans are invited to bring dogs to the patio at their local City Barbeque joint* year-round, the Dog Days of Summer are the perfect time for folks to enjoy the city's best BBQ in the open air, with a cold beverage, accompanied by their four-legged friends.

* Dogs welcome on all patios except at Miller Lane in Dayton, Ohio