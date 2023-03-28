City Barbeque Now Taking Orders for Easter Meals

City Barbeque is accepting orders for its Easter meals, featuring the brand’s fan-favorite artisan-cured hams and homemade sides. A bundle with a smoked bone-in ham, two homemade pan-size sides, and a dozen buns is available for $179, while a la carte hams can be purchased for $99. Both the meal and the ham itself feed 12–14 folks with plenty of leftovers.

Every gorgeous City Barbeque Easter ham is smoked on-site to order over local hickory and served unglazed and whole, the perfect centerpiece for any holiday table (carving instructions included). These bone-in hams are a time-honored tradition for countless families across eight states; folks only need to decide on two of the brand’s classic homemade sides and their Easter meal is in the bag. Due to limited supplies, meals and hams aren’t available to order online: they can only be reserved by visiting in person or calling City Barbeque directly.

All City Barbeque locations will be closed Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. Easter meals and hams are available for in-store pickup April 1–8, 2023.