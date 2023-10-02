City Barbeque Offers Free Delivery in October

At City Barbeque, the award-winning barbeque takes hours to smoke, but it takes just seconds to order—and the delivery time flies by when delivery is free. The fast-casual BBQ concept is treating everyone to fast, free delivery throughout the month of October. Folks can take advantage of this offer by entering the code FALL at checkout at citybbq.com or in the City BBQ app.

Orders of all sizes are eligible for free delivery: a Family Pack to save a hectic weeknight, a pulled pork sandwich to pause a busy workday, or a classic banana pudding, just because. “Our food might be hard to make, but it’s so easy to get—and free delivery makes it even easier,” said Annica Conrad, Chief Brand Officer for City Barbeque. “What better reason to treat yourself this month than with all your favorites, delivered for free?”