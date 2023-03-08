City Barbeque Opens in Avon, Ohio

City Barbeque has opened at 35495 Chester Road in Avon, Ohio, bringing with it another opportunity for drive-thru BBQ in the Cleveland area. Like all City Barbeque restaurants, the Chester Road joint smokes meats on-site over local hickory and serves all the classic homemade sides and indulgent desserts the brand’s fans have come to know and love. The joint provides another convenient way to get Avon’s best barbeque with its drive-thru lane, in addition to offering dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery.

City Barbeque Chester Road will also expertly cater events of all sizes; raise funds for local organizations and nonprofits; and serve and create happiness in the community with its award-winning smoked-on-site barbeque. Folks in Cleveland who haven’t yet downloaded the City BBQ app and joined City Rewards are encouraged to do so to take advantage of special offers.