City Barbeque is firing up the smokers and bringing its signature low-and-slow smoked meats and scratch-made sides to the folks of Johnson City on December 15.

Located at 421 N. State of Franklin Road, Suite 100, near Johnson City Medical Center between Arbor Heights and Westover Hills, the new joint will serve up authentic barbeque made right — smoked over local hickory wood.

“Our team couldn’t be more excited to open our doors to Johnson City,” said Mike Muldoon, CEO of City Barbeque. “Rich in history and full of some of the friendliest people in the country, we’re looking forward to sharing our authentic barbeque and backyard hospitality with our new neighbors. Every plate we prepare is crafted with care and made to bring people together— it’s how we serve and create happiness every single day.”

At City Barbeque, every joint smokes meats fresh on-site, every day. From competition-quality brisket and pulled pork to tender ribs and smoked chicken, all paired with scratch-made sides and desserts like mac and cheese, cornbread, and banana pudding. The new Johnson City location will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering the same quality and care that has made the brand a Midwest favorite.

Whether guests choose to dine in, pick up carryout, enjoy delivery or cater their next event, there’s always a reason to gather around the pit. For more information, visit www.citybbq.com or follow City Barbeque on social media.