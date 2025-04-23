City Barbeque is celebrating National Barbecue Month in true pitmaster fashion, offering fans a month of flavorful deals and surprise giveaways that turn every visit into a chance to win.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduation season, guests who come in for the big month-long celebration will get access to gift card bonuses, scratch-off tickets and prizes galore. Whether someone is treating their family for a memorable Sunday lunch or treating the boys to some smoked meat over an early-season baseball game, this limited-time offer makes the gift of barbecue even sweeter.

On May 16, City Barbeque will celebrate National Barbecue Day with another special gift for guests. The first 100 diners in each restaurant will receive a limited-edition scratch-off card, each one guaranteeing a prize.

Gift card deal

Buy a $25 gift card between April 21 and June 15 and get a $5 bonus card

Scratch-off card giveaway (May 16 only)

First 100 guests at each location get a prize-packed scratch-off card

Scratch-off prizes include:

$100 City Barbeque gift card (1 winner per location, must claim at register)

Two meat, two side sampler (10 winners)

$5 off a $25 purchase (25 winners)

Free shareable with purchase (25 winners)

Free Pepsi or fountain drink (39 winners)

Prize redemption window

May 17 through June 30, 2025

“Our mission has always been about more than great barbecue,” said Rick Malir, co-founder of City Barbeque. “It’s about community and creating moments that bring people together. National Barbecue Month is the perfect time for us to show appreciation to the folks who continue to choose City Barbeque as their favorite place to get our authentic, hickory-smoked meats.”

CEO of City Barbeque Mike Muldoon is enthusiastic about this year’s celebration. “Barbecue isn’t just a meal, it’s an experience,” said Muldoon. “We want our guests to feel the hospitality, the care and the joy in everything we do – from the first bite of brisket to the excitement of winning a surprise prize. This year’s plans reflect that spirit.”

With slow-smoked meats cooked on-site by certified pitmasters, scratch-made sides and a culture of kindness, City Barbeque continues to serve as a go-to destination for authentic barbecue done right. Whether it’s pulled pork piled high, competition-style brisket or banana pudding straight from grandma’s recipe box, guests will find plenty of reasons to celebrate all month long.