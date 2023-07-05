City BBQ's Carolina Goldmine Sandwich and Crispy Fried Ribs Still Available for Limited Time

Of the five regionally inspired menu items featured on City Barbeque’s Flavors of America Road Trip, two of those items are brand new and only available for a limited time. The Carolina Goldmine Sandwich starts with hand-pulled pork, smoked on site over local hickory wood. It’s topped with a whole split smoked sausage, rounded out with Carolina Gold barbeque sauce and crisp pickles, and loaded up on a toasted brioche bun for a taste of South Carolina folks will go back for again and again.

City’s new Crispy Fried Ribs start with the fast-casual BBQ concept’s St. Louis–cut ribs, smoked over local hickory wood. Those classic bite-off-the-bone ribs are then fried, tossed in a sweet and savory rub, and drizzled with a housemade white barbeque sauce for a regional treat that’s sure to please rib-lovers everywhere. "We want to make sure everyone has a chance try our fresh take on the newest BBQ trends," said Annica Conrad, Chief Brand Officer for City Barbeque. "Our Carolina Goldmine is an over-the-top celebration of barbeque—pulled pork, smoked sausage, the works—and we know fans of our award-winning ribs will just fall in love with these delicious Crispy Fried Ribs." The rest of the road trip menu is made up of fan favorite sandwiches Nashville Hot Chicken, Texas-Style Sausage, and Pulled Chicken with 'Bama Sauce. Both new items will be offered through the end of the Road Trip promotion, July 31, 2023.

City Rewards members who purchase all five items will automatically receive an offer for $10 off a future order, and 500 of those folks will be randomly selected to receive a limited-edition hat and keychain. It's not too late to join the road trip: folks can download the City BBQ app and sign up to participate, as well as earn rewards on every order and get exciting offers throughout the year.