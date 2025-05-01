CityBird, a premium chicken tender spot focused on unmatched quality, is actively seeking franchisees to assist them in their growth efforts, offering a rare opportunity to join one of the most craveable brands in the fast-casual chicken segment. As consumer demand for chicken in the fast causal space continues to boom, with Q3 2024 visits to fried chicken restaurants elevated by 4.3% year-over-year, CityBird is excited to bring its delicious, streamlined menu to new cities throughout the Midwest and Southern regions.

With nine locations open and operating across Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, and North Carolina, CityBird is focusing on strategic regional growth. The brand aims to expand its reach through franchising in cities including Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Indianapolis, Louisville, Lexington, and Chicago. As an emerging brand, CityBird is offering the ability to get in early with a high-potential restaurant, offering aggressive white space and untapped markets.

CityBird not only offers the benefits of an emerging franchise, but the backing of a strong, veteran leadership team within Thunderdome Restaurant Group as well. The group brings more than 45 years of combined restaurant experience and a portfolio of successful, reputable brands to offer hands-on support and an attractive business model. With a personal interest in the success of their franchisees, the leadership team is passionate about building a culture with a true family feel. Existing CityBird locations have achieved consistent year-over-year sales growth, proving both the strength of the brand and the growing demand.

“We look forward to continuing to build on CityBird’s momentum and find passionate entrepreneurs to join us,” said Alex Blust, co-founder of CityBird. “Our mission is to provide the best chicken tenders on the market, and we’ve taken all the operational complexity out of the equation so franchisees can focus on delivering great food and service. Everything we’ve learned in the industry has been put towards turning the CityBird model into something that’s easy to execute and adaptable to different markets.”

From an 800-square-foot walk-up in Cincinnati to a rapidly growing fast-casual concept, CityBird has witnessed explosive growth and success since its conception. The brand was founded in 2018 by Alex Blust alongside brothers and restauranteurs Joe and John Lanni, creators of the Thunderdome Restaurant Group, the team behind beloved concepts like The Eagle, Bakersfield, Currito, and more. CityBird initially started out as a carryout extension of The Eagle, built to meet demand for its popular fried chicken, but immediately took on a life of its own, selling so many tenders that it became a standalone hit.

“We opened as a tiny little chicken shack next door to The Eagle, envisioning it as a carryout extension, and had no idea the huge popularity that would follow,” said Joe Lanni, co-founder of CityBird. “It’s a brand born directly from what our guests wanted, and its name, CityBird, is a reference to our incredible origin story.”

CityBird’s menu stands out in the booming industry with their cage-free, all-natural chicken that’s brined, hand-dredged, and fried to order. With a concise menu, CityBird has been able to perfect the tender, allowing for fast service and consistent high-quality execution across locations. With flexible footprints —from walk-up to drive-thru to dine-in— that can thrive in both urban and suburban markets, and a full tech stack supporting both customer engagement and operational efficiency, CityBird is prepped for scalable, unlimited success.