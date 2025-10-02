CityBird, a premium chicken tender restaurant focused on unmatched quality, has announced its plans to grow their presence in Indiana, with a focus on the Indianapolis and Fort Wayne markets.

As chicken continues to “rule the roost ” with both consumers and operators, CityBird looks to meet this growing demand by bringing its cage-free, all-natural tenders to more cities across Indiana. The brand’s preliminary restaurant in the state located at 11595 Whistle Dr, Fishers, IN, has seen a tremendous response from the community. CityBird is thrilled to continue their journey of expansion in the Indianapolis and Fort Wayne areas as they work to bring high-quality chicken tenders, sandwiches, and shareable meals to more areas across the Midwest.

As an emerging brand, CityBird offers the ability to get in early with a high-potential restaurant backed by the leadership team and extensive knowledge from the Thunderdome Restaurant Group. With over 45 years of combined restaurant experience, Thunderdome’s owners bring hands-on support, a track record of success, and a strong family-driven culture, ensuring franchisees benefit from a corporate team genuinely invested in the success of every location.

“Indianapolis and Fort Wayne are both thriving markets with strong food cultures, family-oriented communities, and a love for bold, approachable flavors,” said Joe Lanni, co-founder of CityBird. “We see our development in Indiana as a natural next step for CityBird to take in its growth journey and look forward to finding the right local franchise partners to help us grow in these cities.”

Founded in 2018 by Alex Blust and brothers Joe and John Lanni, the visionary restaurateurs behind Thunderdome Restaurant Group, CityBird has quickly made its mark in the booming fast-casual space with its commitment to cage-free, all-natural chicken that’s brined, hand-dredged, and fried fresh to order. With a concise menu, CityBird the brand has perfected the art of the chicken tender, delivering fast service and consistently high-quality execution across all locations.

“CityBird is more than just a place to grab a bite to eat, it’s about creating a fast-casual experience where every bite is made fresh and every guest feels welcomed,” said Alex Blust, co-founder of CityBird. “We’re eager to broaden our reach in Indiana and become part of the local food scene in both Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.”

Existing CityBird locations have achieved consistent year-over-year sales growth, proving both the strength of the brand and the rising demand. With flexible footprints, from walk-up to drive-thru to dine-in, that can thrive in both urban and suburban markets, and a full tech stack supporting both customer engagement and operational efficiency, CityBird is prepped for scalable, unlimited success. With a proven model, streamlined menu, and operational support systems, franchisees are set up for long-term success.

CityBird is currently seeking dedicated single and multi-unit franchisees passionate about providing the ultimate chicken tender experience to their communities in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. Interested entrepreneurs will benefit from comprehensive training, marketing support, and guidance from an experienced leadership team.