CivicScience, a consumer analytics and advertising platform with the world’s largest, real-time, attitudinal database of declared consumer attitudes, interests, demographics, and intent, today announced the appointment of Gretchen Tibbits as President and Chief Operating Officer. She will be responsible for the company’s operations and lead all commercial-facing teams across data-driven advertising, media partnerships, consumer data and insights, and audience activation and measurement.

Tibbits joins CivicScience with over 25 years of financial, executive, and operational experience in the media industry. Most recently, she led Media & Entertainment practices as a Managing Director at investment banks Capstone Partners, DC Advisory, and Progress Partners. As a banker, Tibbits represented Trusted Media Brands on its merger with Jukin Media; Outside (formerly Pocket Outdoor Media) on ten acquisitions, including Outside Magazine & Outside TV and Pinkbike, CyclingTips, Trailforks; and Wild Sky Media on its sale to Bright Mountain Media. Prior to investment banking, Tibbits served as President and COO of LittleThings and held various leadership roles at a diverse group of media companies, including StyleCaster, Hearst, ESPN, WorkingWomanNetwork, and Inc.

“Today, consumer attitudes and behaviors are changing faster than ever before – and CivicScience is on a mission to help the world’s boldest companies stay ahead of the curve to understand their audiences, drive impact, and maximize results,” said John Dick, Founder and CEO of CivicScience. “As we continue to scale our business, I am confident that Gretchen’s expertise in guiding organizations through pivotal moments of growth and transformation will be essential.”

“In today’s complex landscape, the ability to inform business strategies and advertising campaigns with trusted data is critical,” said Tibbits. “As the foundational source of truth through its real-time consumer insights, CivicScience enables companies to anticipate change and adapt confidently. I am honored to join CivicScience and look forward to collaborating with John and the team to continue driving innovation and growth to deliver products that will drive success for our partners.”

Tibbits, who was named to the Folio 100 and is a Digital Hall of Fame honoree, earned her B.A. from the University of Virginia, where she was an Echols Scholar and a Lawn Resident, and for which she serves on a number of boards, most notably chairing the Arts Endowment and the Capital Campaign for the Center for the Arts. She earned her MBA from NYU Stern School of Business, where she was a Stern Scholar.