CKE Restaurants Holdings announced a new agreement with Boparan Restaurant Group to develop Carl’s Jr. restaurants in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. This collaboration marks an exciting addition to CKE’s growing list of international locations and will bring guests the big, bold flavors the brand is known for worldwide. Carl’s Jr.’s crave-worthy menu includes over-the-top, juicy chargrilled burgers, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, and Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shakes.

Under this agreement, BRG will open, operate, and franchise restaurants throughout the territory as the exclusive Carl’s Jr. developer. This partnership further solidifies Carl’s Jr.’s European presence which includes nearly 100 restaurants across Spain, France, Denmark, Turkey, and Switzerland.

“As part of our strategic growth plan, we’ve had our sights set on the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland for quite a while and are extremely excited to answer the international demand for our signature flavors,” says Mike Woida, president of CKE International.

“Carl’s Jr.’s international success speaks for itself. The brand offers fantastic food quality and brilliant innovation, and we look forward to replicating the born in California, ‘Eat Like You Mean It’ experience in the U.K.,” says Satnam Leihal, CEO of BRG. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences, and we look forward to introducing Carl’s Jr. to the U.K. and Irish markets.”

With a rich heritage and more than 80 years in business, the California-born restaurant chain is accelerating plans for global expansion. CKE currently operates more than 1,100 international restaurants in more than 35 countries around the world.

“BRG has a proven record of success and shares our vision for Carl’s Jr. in the U.K. We look forward to serving our guests in the region as we continue our path toward global growth,” Woida adds.