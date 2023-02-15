CKE Restaurants Announces Opening of 2023's Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders' Scholarship

Calling all aspiring college students in states with Carl's Jr. locations: CKE Restaurants, Inc. announces today the opening of its 2023 Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders' Scholarship application window. Ten recipients are selected for the scholarship each year, with each receiving $10,000 toward tuition at a college of their choosing, for a total of $100,000.

“We serve so much more than quality food at Carl’s Jr. We serve happiness, we serve community, and we serve opportunity,” says Ned Lyerly, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants. “It is our honor and responsibility to help unlock the potential of these students and our team members, and there is no better way to do that than through education.”

Learn more about the 2023 Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders' Scholarship and APPLY HERE: apply.mykaleidoscope.com/scholarships/2023CarlNMargaretKarcherFoundersScholarship.

Since 1998, Carl's Jr. has granted scholarships to 1,000-plus deserving students who have excelled academically, demonstrated leadership in extracurriculars and community and have financial need in pursuing higher education. Among last year’s recipients, nine had a 4.0 GPA, six were first generation college students, and one was a Carl's Jr. team member.

In order to apply for the scholarship, students must live in one of the 14 states with Carl’s Jr. locations, be 26 years old or younger and be incoming freshmen at an accredited college or university. Applications are due by 3 p.m. CT on April 5, 2023.