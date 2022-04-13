CKE Restaurants Chooses Punchh to Build Loyalty Program

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and builder of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced that its leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution, Punchh, has been selected by CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (CKE) – the owner, operator and franchisor of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s – to introduce an upgraded digital loyalty program to all of their stores. Previously, CKE Restaurants Holdings selected PAR’s Brink POS software for their corporate-owned restaurants and have been a longtime PAR hardware customer as well.

CKE rolled out Punchh's enhanced loyalty solution in phases to fully support both the Carl's Jr. and Hardee’s brands. The implementation includes innovative new customer acquisition tools, marketing campaign automation, integrated offers, and data analytics. Additionally, Punchh’s loyalty technology integrates directly into CKE’s unified digital commerce tech stack, which includes the Olo ordering platform for online ordering and delivery. Adding Punchh’s technology is the latest chapter in CKE’s digital journey that kicked off with Olo in late 2020.

“We are very excited about how this partnership with PAR will elevate our guest experience even further,” says Phil Crawford, CKE’s Chief Technology Officer. “Punchh provides a convenient solution to engage customers with their seamless in-store and online interfaces, making it easier than ever to reach our guests through multiple interconnected touchpoints. We look forward to seeing our brands continue to grow and adapt to the technology that is driving the restaurant industry’s success.”

CKE is the latest company to join Punchh’s rapidly growing roster of global enterprise brands. During the last year and a half alone, Punchh has gained more than 70 new customers including brands such as Taco Bell, Blaze Pizza, El Pollo Loco and more.

“It’s wonderful to expand our long-term relationship with CKE with their selection of Punchh,” says PAR Technology CEO, Savneet Singh. “A dynamic digital loyalty program is a cornerstone for a successful food-service operator. Coupled with our strategic hardware and software solutions, CKE is creating a truly unified commerce system. We look forward to seeing our loyalty solution's immediate and long-term impact on CKE’s brands systemwide.”

More than 200 global enterprise brands, including Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), TGI Friday’s, and Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships.