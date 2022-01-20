CKE Restaurants Opens Applications for 2022 Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders’ Scholarship

CKE Restaurants, Inc., parent company of Carl’s Jr., has opened applications for the 2022 Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders’ Scholarship. The brand is dedicating $10,000 each to 10 all-star recipients to put toward tuition at the university of their choosing.

The scholarships will go to deserving high school seniors or graduates who plan to enroll for the first time in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited four-year college or university. Selections are made based on academic performance, school and community involvement, and a need for financial aid support to acquire a college degree. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Central Time on March 9, 2022.

“Carl’s Jr. is continually supporting our future leaders and stars within our communities,” said Ned Lyerly, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants. “It’s our honor and responsibility to help these stellar students unlock their potential, and we’re excited to see who applies. Supporting communities where we operate is a hallmark of ours, and we look forward to awarding deserving young adults each year. ”

“As the first American citizen in my family and a first-generation college student, being blessed with this scholarship encourages me to continue pursuing my lifelong dream to give my family a better life,” said past scholarship winner, Tofik Hamscho of Brownsville, TX.

Graduating high school seniors in states where Carl’s Jr. operates are eligible for the annual Carl N. and Margaret Karcher Founders’ Scholarship and can learn more at https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/karcherfounders.