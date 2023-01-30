Clean Eat Giving Away $25K in Annual We Change Livez Challenge

Clean Eatz is getting ready to kick off its annual We Change Livez (WCL) Challenge. This year, the franchise will be giving away 12 weeks’ worth of meals to a participant in every Clean Eatz community throughout the country, in addition to awarding a single recipient with the grand prize of $25,000 and a year of free meals.

The challenge – which encourages participants to share their unique personal wellness journeys via social media and within their café communities – runs from Feb. 1 through March 2023. Sign-ups start Jan. 25, with all winners being announced in early April.

Those choosing to participate aren’t simply highlighting the ways in which the Clean Eatz menu has helped them in achieving their own health goals. They’re also showing the life-changing effects that clean eating, proper nutrition, and a balanced diet can have on all walks of life.

“The We Change Livez Challenge is already in its fifth year, and each time we’re 100-percent moved by the stories that come from everyone’s efforts,” says Clean Eatz Co-founder Evonne Varady. “We want the entire country to experience the WCL movement with us! We always tell people, it’s not about an instant change overnight. It’s about giving yourself a chance and inspiring other along the way."

With 90-plus cafés currently open nationwide – as well as another 80-plus in development – Clean Eatz continues to grow its footprint and following, while expanding the reach of the annual challenge to more communities each year.

Those interested in participating can sign up online at www.CleanEatz.com, or by stopping by their local Clean Eatz to register. Once registered, participants should share their efforts and progress on Facebook and Instagram – tagging posts with #wechangelivez – to be considered for the prize meals and a chance at $25,000.