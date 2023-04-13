Clean Eatz Announces Winner of its 'We Change Livez' Challenge

Clean Eatz, a healthy prepared meals and restaurant concept focused on inspiring and supporting healthy lifestyles announced today that Orlando resident Ashley Hedrick was selected as the winner of the brand’s nationwide “We Change Livez” Challenge.

She will receive $25,000 and one year of free Clean Eatz prepared meals. Hedrick, a patron of the locally-owned Clean Eatz location in the SoDo District of Orlando, was selected from hundreds of participants nationwide. The We Change Livez Challenge encourages participants to share their unique personal wellness journeys on social media and with their local Clean Eatz café.

Hedrick, who has lost 50 pounds since September, documented her journey on her personal Instagram account.

“Ashley’s inspiring personal journey to lead a healthier lifestyle made her a strong contender for the national grand prize,” says April Gavin, co-owner and managing partner of the Clean Eatz SoDo location. “We are so proud of Ashley’s commitment to leading a healthy lifestyle and know that her story will inspire countless others to do the same.”

In addition to receiving the grand prize and a year’s supply of prepared meals, Hedrick will have a meal named after her. Guests at the SoDo location can order “The Ashley $25K Meal” starting on April 11, 2023. The Ashley $25K Meal will be a breakfast item, which Hedrick credits as a significant factor in her personal weight loss journey.

“I am honored to have been selected as this year’s Clean Eatz We Change Livez Challenge winner,” says Hedrick. “I hope that my personal journey will inspire others to make whatever change they need in order to be the best version of themselves. I want to thank my husband and my Clean Eatz family for their support and positive reinforcement throughout the challenge.”

The We Change Livez Challenge, which ran from February through March, 2023, allowed participants to highlight the ways the Clean Eatz menu helped them achieve their own health goals, as well as to show the life-changing effects that clean eating, proper nutrition, exercise and a balanced diet can have on all walks of life.

“The challenge is already in its fifth year, and each year we're extremely moved by the stories of personal change that our participants share," says Clean Eatz co-founder Evonne Varady. “We want the entire country to experience the WCL movement with us, and we always tell people that ‘it’s not about an instant change overnight, it’s about giving yourself a chance and inspiring others along the way.’”