Clean Eatz Appoints Gary Sachs as First Chief Financial Officer

Clean Eatz announced the appointment of franchising veteran Gary Sachs as the brand’s first Chief Financial Officer.

Sachs joins the Clean Eatz team after having spent over 30 years operating within the restaurant industry. Beginning his career as a financial analyst with the multinational hospitality company Brinker International, Sachs worked his way to becoming CFO for a franchisee-owned chain of 103 Chili’s locations and Vice President of Finance for Fuddruckers, prior to assuming his most recent position as CFO for LM Restaurants, a family-owned restaurant group based out of Raleigh, North Carolina.

As Chief Financial Officer, Sachs will play a leading role in helping provide for the growth and system-wide development of the Clean Eatz franchise namesake throughout the country. His immediate aim being to elevate reporting and analysis efforts on both the corporate and unit levels. A move that will offer a detailed view of the company’s financial health, highlight its most profitable revenue streams, and pinpoint areas for improvement.

“Clean Eatz has a unique attraction to a growing demographic of people, robust unit-level economics, and a diverse array of income-generating opportunities available to all of their franchisees,” Sachs says. “All factors that speak heavily to the distinctive, thoughtful, mission-driven nature of the company.”

Clean Eatz has carved out a specific niche for itself within the restaurant space, attracting loyalty not only from fitness enthusiasts, but everyday individuals and families wanting accessible, affordable, nutritious meal options that fit any lifestyle. And as yearly demand within the wellness food market continues to rise, so too will the Clean Eatz brand, driving further development for the franchise in new and existing locales around the country.

“Bringing Gary into the fold couldn’t have come at a more pivotal moment for us. The franchise is undergoing a record rate of expansion, and having an experienced finance professional, well-versed in the franchising model has become an absolute necessity,” says Evonne Varady, Co-Founder of Clean Eatz. “He’ll play a key part in ensuring that, moving forward, we’re making budget-conscious decisions that benefit the entirety of the Clean Eatz system and promote the ongoing advancement of the brand.”