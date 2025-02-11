Clean Eatz, the fast-growing, fast-casual restaurant and meal plan company, is partnering with “The Bachelor” host, Food Network star and former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer to inspire Americans to make healthy lifestyle and dining choices in 2025.

The partnership aims to elevate awareness of Clean Eatz’s mission to provide affordable, balanced meals for individuals and families looking to maintain healthier lifestyles in a way that’s affordable and easily accessible.

“Clean Eatz isn’t just about food — it’s a movement to help people fuel their lives, crush their goals and feel their best,” said Palmer. “This partnership aligns seamlessly with my passion for living a well-rounded, balanced lifestyle. No matter where people are on their health and fitness journey, Clean Eatz has something for everyone.”

Palmer knows firsthand that staying healthy is about more than just hitting the gym — it’s about what’s on your plate. As someone who is constantly juggling multiple roles, he gets the need for quick, convenient options that don’t compromise nutrition or great taste, like the Jerk Chicken Mac and Cheese or the Pepper and Onion Steak.

“Jesse understands that eating well shouldn’t be complicated, which is why he’s the perfect partner to help spread the Clean Eatz mission that healthy, balanced meals should be accessible to everyone,” said Evonne Varady, Clean Eatz co-founder. “Whether they’re gym-goers, busy parents, retired or just looking to make smarter choices, this partnership will help expand our reach in providing more people with practical solutions with our Grab-‘N’-Go offerings, meal plans and in-cafe dining.”

Clean Eatz continues to expand its footprint across the U.S., bringing innovative meal solutions and educational tools to communities nationwide.