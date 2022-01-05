Clean Eatz Looks to Reach 100 Locations in 2022

Clean Eatz, the one-of-a-kind health and wellness restaurant concept recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchise brands in its sectors, has proven restless over the course of 2021. Widely regarded and recognized for its uniquely-held mission of helping consumers in their pursuit of achieving a healthier, more balanced lifestyle through the incorporation of the brands prepackaged food options and meal plans, the company has only continued to expand over the past twelve months as franchisees buy into the concept in droves for its unrivaled benefits.

With 70 units now in operation and an additional 70 in development, the Clean Eatz team has a fair deal to celebrate closing out 2021. Such a prized benchmark has set ambitions high for the growth of the franchise in 2022, with the goal of reaching 100 units in operation and 100 in development over the course of the next twelve months. It’s anticipated that the expansion of Clean Eatz into new markets will be a leading component in reaching that goal.

Health and wellness has taken center stage amid the trials of the pandemic, leading more people than ever to turn their attention to the Clean Eatz brand, hoping that the convenience and availability of its café and kitchen offerings will help them in introducing a higher degree of fitness and nutrition into their everyday lives. As such, recent years have seen a heightened interest from prospective franchisees who believe in and embody what it means to be a part of the Clean Eatz family, igniting a true movement in the franchise field.

“The message that the Clean Eatz team is working to convey to the public is simple. We change lives. And towards that end, the driving force behind our daily operations is working to bring our brand to as many locales as possible,” says Don Varady, Co-Founder of Clean Eatz. “By doing so, we will not only succeed in furthering the reach of the health benefits inherent in our product line, but in establishing Clean Eatz as a leader in the restaurant franchise industry.”

Franchisees within the Clean Eatz system tend to be fitness enthusiasts first, entrepreneurs second. The like-minded values and purpose behind the franchise are what bring them to the table, and it’s the value of the brands five revenue stream model that keeps them interested. This robust mode of income allows franchisees to yield net profits through dine-in, grab ‘n go, catering, marketplace, and meal plan selections, affording them the flexibility to drive brand awareness on an individual basis while enjoying a simplified management style.