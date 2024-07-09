Clean Eatz is keeping its chef-inspired, nutritionist-approved meals and flavors top of mind for consumers nationwide with the launch of a new menu overhaul, which began rolling out July 5.

“Our guests have spoken loud and clear. They want more protein and vegetable options for our bowls, different sauces, traditional burger styles, and updated wraps,” Clean Eatz Co-founder Evonne Varady says. “Through use of focus groups and customer feedback, our team is confident this menu will enhance the brand’s profile in restaurant scenes nationwide.”

These new menu creations will include fresh and delectable options for those guests wanting to dine in or Grab N Go; mouth-watering, health-conscious substitutes to fit even the most hectic lifestyles:

Bunless Burger – Reduce the “dough” and increase the flavor this summer and beyond with the new Clean Eatz bunless burger: featuring grilled mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, vine ripe tomatoes, and potato fries.

Turkey Burnt End Cuban – A natural hickory-smoked turkey burnt end that adds complexity to the bowl category and delivers on a guest favorite LTO offering in the "Cuban Flatbread". All without sacrificing the macronutrients attributed to pork products.

Raspberry Lemonade Smoothie – Summertime never tasted so sweet with an all new Clean Eatz vanilla whey protein smoothie, blended with tart raspberry and lemonade for a tangy and refreshing treat.

Mango Peach Lemonade Smoothie – A refreshingly light pairing ofvanilla whey protein, mango, peach, and lemonade to provide the full flavor of summer in one cup.

Green Tea Lemonade – As part of a summertime LTO with Chike, this newest addition to the beverage menu includes green tea packed with over 15 grams of protein, no added sugar, and 100mg of caffeine.

Southwest Bison Wrap – A combination of premium lean bison, Clean Eatz Chipotle Ranch Sauce, low-sodium queso, corn and black bean blend, tomato, and lettuce – all in a fresh whole wheat wrap.

With 100+ restaurants in operations across the country, Clean Eatz is a bonafide staple for millions.