Clean Eatz Signs Deal to Grow in Southeast Florida

Clean Eatz has announced news of their latest multi-unit development deal that will bring three new locations to Southeast Florida. Site selection is currently underway, with the locations expected to arrive in Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Wellington, in Palm Beach County.

This deal is spearheaded by Dave Schaefers, alongside his daughter, Kylie Schaefers, and two business partners, Ryan Spencer and Alex Wallace. Dave and his business partners bring with them over 30 years of franchising experience, during which time they’ve owned and/or operated a multitude of popular brands in various industries across the country. For Kylie, who recently graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in health and wellness, Clean Eatz will mark the first involvement she’s had in the franchise space.

“Not too long ago, I was diagnosed with stage 3C cancer. I was fortunate in my recovery, and it made me rethink what I wanted to do and the impact I wanted to leave on those around me,” Dave says. “Truly, it was only when I attended a Clean Eatz conference and experienced the passion, commitment, and culture of their franchise system firsthand that I realized this is what I wanted to leave behind one day. This brand is the legacy I wanted to leave my kids.”

Clean Eatz has carved out a specific niche for itself within the restaurant space, attracting loyalty not only from fitness enthusiasts, but everyday individuals and families wanting accessible, affordable, nutritious meal options capable of fitting any lifestyle. As the brand keeps up with the growing demand within the health food industry, Clean Eatz plans to plant deeper roots in Florida and beyond.

“Florida has been core to the growth of the Clean Eatz concept since our early days, and as this deal shows, that hasn’t changed, as the franchise is continuing to set up shop in new communities across the state,” adds Evonne Varady, Co-Founder of Clean Eatz. Varady also expressed intent to build on these numbers in the near future, given Florida’s position as one of the “more active and growing economies in the United States, with a unique appeal to wellness fanatics and major brands within the sector.”