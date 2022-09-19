Clean Eatz's Franchise Conference to Take Place in Wrightsville Beach

Clean Eatz is preparing to make way for Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina for the brand’s 2022 franchise conference.

From September 22-24, Clean Eatz franchise owners from across the country will convene at the Wrightsville Beach Holiday Inn for a weekend of shared insights, guest speakers, and a multitude of award recognitions. In fact, the annual conference serves as such an opportunity for franchisees to learn from one another and further grow their own operations that it’s expected to attract an estimated 96 percent of the brands franchise partners.

This year’s conference will feature appearances by JP Dinnell, Chief Training Office for Echelon Front, Kyle Smith, former CEO of Nothing Bundt Cakes, John Boccuzzi, former VP of Sales for Edible Arrangements, and none other than the world famous Flip Flop Guy to serve up some elk for the crowd. Not to mention the franchise-favorite beach 5k to round out the weekend on Saturday morning.