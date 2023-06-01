Clean Juice Announces $6 Summer Value Menu

Clean Juice, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, announced its latest menu innovation with its $6 Summer Value Menu to commemorate the season. With the guest as its focal point, the brand’s latest seasonal innovation ensures that each new menu item looks and tastes great while delivering healthy, nutrient-packed, and accessible organic meal options. The seasonal limited-time offering features seven products, four of which are new, for under $6.

“At Clean Juice, we believe that healthy, nourishing food should be accessible to everyone, and it should taste good, too,” says Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. “Our $6 Organic Summer menu line-up offers new guests a way to try our organic smoothies, juices, and food items at a price that won’t break the bank. For 100 Days of Summer, our guests can enjoy a limited-edition menu featuring summer-forward items, each for $6!”

Clean Juice aims to reach more guests with all organic food offerings at a lower price point without lowering the nutritional integrity that built the award-winning brand across 33 states and 130+ stores operating nationwide.

The $6 Summer campaign includes an all-organic lineup of new products, including:

The Hot Pink Summer One (Fresh Juice) features organic lemon and pineapple juice blended with coconut water and dragon fruit and served over ice

The Blueberry Lemonade One (Refresher) features organic lemon and apple juice blended with coconut water, honey and blueberries

The Sunburst One (Smoothie) features organic apple juice blended with coconut water, strawberries, banana and honey

The Cheese Melt – a toasted wrap with cheddar cheese, feta cheese, and hummus

Returning to Clean Juice for the $6 Summer Value Menu includes:

The Iced Latte One (launched during Menu Madness in March ‘23) – is a cold-brew coffee blended with almond milk, dates, maple syrup and vanilla. Served over ice & topped with cinnamon

The Mocha One (launched during Menu Madness in March ‘23) – a cold brew blended with almond milk, dates, maple syrup, vanilla and cacao. Served over ice & topped with cacao nibs

Popular Toast added to Value Menu including:

The Almond Butter Toast (available at participating stores) – is a protein-packed toast made with organic almond butter, banana, honey and hemp seeds served on sprouted grain bread

Clean Juice recently completed its first-ever "Menu Madness" promotion, with eight items competing for the guest favorite in a "secret menu," available on the app and online. The competition focused on fresh-made juice concoctions as the base for smoothies, designed to present further health benefits and great flavors. The winner was the Mango Sunrise One, a two-tone refresher that features a mango-pineapple base with a strawberry topper.