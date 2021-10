Clean Juice Announces First Minnesota Location

Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, announced its move into the Land of 10,000 Lakes with Edina being the site for the first of three locations to open in Minneapolis.

Franchise Partner Sherri Fink fell in love with the brand’s offering of all organic, nutrient-dense food options as a loyal guest while living in Park Ridge, Illinois. Her experience inspired her to bring more healthy food options to Minnesotans. The new Clean Juice Edina is located in Nolan Mains shopping plaza at 3943 Market Street and will celebrate its grand opening on October 16th, 2021.

“Sherri’s passion for her faith, family, and healthy living is exemplary of what we look for in our Franchise Partners,” says Landon Eckles, co-founder, CEO, Clean Juice. “While she may not have direct food experience, she possesses the passion, drive, and servant’s heart inherently needed to succeed as a Clean Juice Franchise Partner. We are very proud of her and are extremely excited to introduce the Clean Juice brand to the great state of Minnesota.”

Sherri worked as a flight attendant for 36 years before taking a COVID-19-inspired retirement package, setting her on a path toward becoming a Clean Juice Franchise Partner. Choosing Clean Juice was an easy choice. Passionate about organic foods, Sherri’s life is guided by her love of God, family, and healthy living - all core attributes of the brand. This all came together while visiting her son in Minnesota. He calculated that if she lived an average lifespan, and remained in Illinois where he only saw her a few times per year, there weren’t many occasions left for them to enjoy one another. That changed everything for Sherri and the idea of living closer to her children became a reality. However, there was one problem. Minneapolis didn’t have a Clean Juice. She set out to change that.

“It was that moment I decided to set up my discovery day and bring Clean Juice to Minnesota,” says Fink. “I was already in love with the brand, and after meeting with Kat and Landon, there was absolutely no doubt that this is what I wanted to do.”

In February of 2021, Sherri started construction of her first Clean Juice, joined the local Chamber of Commerce, promoted the brand in local news and magazines, and launched a door-to-door marketing campaign.

“Minnesotans are extremely passionate about their health and we are extremely excited and proud to open the very first Clean Juice in the city we have grown to love and adore,” adds Fink.