Clean Juice Announces its Latest Franchise Partner

Clean Juice, the nation’s first and only USDA-certified organic juice, and food bar franchise announced its newest Franchise Partner, Jennifer Sigmon, who recently took ownership of the Perrysburg, OH store after years of being a loyal guest. As a registered health coach, yogi, and holistic nutrition and wellness practitioner, Jennifer joins a growing list of Franchise Partners from within the health and wellness industry. From physicians to nutritionists, healthy lifestyle advocates are inspired by the brand’s rising popularity by offering an all-organic, nutrient-rich, fast-casual food bar experience. The Levis Commons Clean Juice will celebrate its grand re-opening on Saturday, January 14.

Like many others, Jennifer set out to ensure that people had greater access to healthy food options in a fast-casual setting. After battling a metal poisoning earlier in life that created chronic health issues, she decided to change how she thinks about how food fuels the body. Years later, on Christmas Eve, while last-minute gift shopping with her boyfriend, Jennifer walked into the Clean Juice Levis Commons store at 3155 Levis Commons Boulevard for the first time.

“I was so thrilled to learn about Clean Juice and what it represents,” says Sigmon. “My boyfriend and I are very health-conscious individuals. We only eat organic, gluten-free, and dairy-free, so when we found Clean Juice in our town, where nothing like this exists, we were elated. We have a great passion for this lifestyle and became instant fans of the brand.”

After multiple visits, Jennifer ultimately befriended the Franchise Partner. She leaped at the opportunity when she learned he was selling the business to move closer to home. For Jennifer, Clean Juice represents a personal and professional investment where she can materialize her passion for health and wellness for others while gaining an incredible amount of support from the Clean Juice Home Office as a first-time small business owner.

“My biggest motivation is to be part of the solution to my health problems and experiences,” adds Sigmon. “I want the passion of healthy living and clean eating to resonate with others who may be experiencing what I did years ago. Through their research and education, they too may find the power to transform how they think about food as fuel and the types of foods available to people while on the go with very busy, hectic schedules. Clean Juice represents that opportunity for me as an owner, and to this community as our guests.”

Clean Juice was recently named to Newsweek and Statista Inc.’s elite list of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains for 2023. This prestigious award was based on nearly 40,000 evaluations collected across nine different evaluating criteria, including taste, cleanliness, hygiene, transparency, location, environment, accessibility, service quality, and treatment of employees.

Heading into 2023, Clean Juice continues to receive a steady flow of development leads and discovery calls from existing Franchise Partners and new prospects like Sigmon who want to bring healthy, organic fast casual food options to their communities. Clean Juice has 203 store units in its system, with 127 open and operating and another 70+ in development since it began franchising in 2016