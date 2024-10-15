Clean Juice announced the grand reopening of the brand’s Steele Creek location now under new ownership and management. The Clean Juice grand opening event will feature unbeatable offers for the guests like:

Buy-one-get-one free cold-pressed juices (day-of-event, in-store only)

Free smoothies for a year for one winner (selected day-of-event, in-store only)

Two tickets to the Charlotte Hornets opener against the Miami Heat for one winner (selected day-of-event, in-store only)

$100 Clean Juice gift cards for three winners – This is a social media giveaway, open now until October 18, and winners will be notified the week of October 21

Rules to enter include:

Like and follow the Clean Juice Charlotte Facebook page

Like, comment and share the giveaway post

Use #NewCleanJuiceSteeleCreek when sharing

In response to the effects of Hurricane Helene and in support of the community, Clean Juice Steele Creek will donate 10% of sales from the grand reopening event towards Hurricane Relief in Asheville, N.C.

The Steele Creek location will provide guests in the local Charlotte-area with a refreshed and renovated location to enjoy 100% certified organic menu of cold-pressed fresh and bottled juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts and other healthy food options.