Clean Juice Announces Return of The Pumpkin One Smoothie and The Fall Bowl

Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, announced the return of two guest favorites as part of its Fall Featured Items line-up highlighting the seasonal flavor of pumpkin. The elegant and tasteful expressions of fall flavors include The Pumpkin One smoothie and The Fall Bowl (acai bowl). The limited-time offering also includes the return of Wellness Lattes - including The Golden Latte and The Pumpkin Spice Latte - to keep guests cozy during the cold-weather season.

While other major chains fill their pumpkin-themed drinks with sugary syrups, artificial sweeteners, and hidden additives, Clean Juice remains firm in its commitment to bring only the freshest and highest-quality organic fruits and vegetables to their guests with none of the additives, GMOs, or harmful pesticides. Only USDA-certified organic sweeteners like maple syrup make it into their blenders.

Health and nutrition professionals praise the health benefits of the pumpkin, which is one of the reasons Clean Juice features this superfood each Fall. This plump and nutritious vegetable is a highly nutrient-dense food, rich in vitamins and minerals, and very low on calories. They get their bright orange color from carotenoids - a pigment that gives color to plant parts (think ripe tomatoes and autumn leaves). Carotenoids are beneficial antioxidants that may help protect the body from disease and enhance your immune system.

"Clean Juice loves to serve pumpkin, particularly organic pumpkin without harmful additives or pesticides, to our guests in a full line-up of nutritional smoothies, lattes, and acai bowls," says Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "Specialized fruits and vegetables from each major season are gifts to be celebrated and we look forward to putting a smile on our guests' faces."

The Pumpkin Featured Items include all-organic ingredients and are proudly backed by Clean Juice's transparent USDA-certified organic label.