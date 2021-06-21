Clean Juice Announces Weeklong Smoothie Celebration

For Clean Juice, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, one day just isn't enough. As the rest of the nation recognizes National Smoothie day on Summer Solstice, the leading organic fast casual brand announced a week-long smoothie celebration, and today is the start of the ultimate celebration. Since its launch in 2015, organic smoothies continue to be one of Clean Juice’s marquee products even as the brand continues to expand its menu offerings to include more food options including Wraps and Greenoa salad bowls.

To honor the smoothie and delight its millions of guests who’ve helped build the Clean Juice brand to what it is today, select Clean Juice stores nationwide will offer its specialized protein, among other smoothies, for $5 all week long with the purchase of an Acai, Greenoa salad bowl, or Wrap.

“As we continue to celebrate the ‘Year of the Guest,’ what better way than to pay homage to our guest favorite line-up of smoothies for the newly created National Smoothie Week,” said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. “It’s all about celebrating our loyal guests and giving them access to healthy, organic, and fast food options that they can easily build into their daily routines while helping them be properly fueled.”

In celebration of National Smoothie Day, Clean Juice features a different smoothie each day of the week from June 21 - 25th. The special line-up includes:

Monday: The So Basic One – this guest favorite smoothie is a top seller. Blended with organic almond butter, organic almond milk, organic banana, organic maple syrup, and organic strawberries.

Tuesday: The Tropical One – this smoothie is green, pretty, healthy, and yummy. Blended with organic banana, organic coconut oil, organic coconut water, organic kale, and organic pineapple.

Wednesday: The Intense One – this super healthy protein smoothie stands out for its ginger and kale. Blended with organic apple, organic avocado, organic coconut water, organic ginger, organic dale, organic lemon, organic spinach, and organic spirulina.

Thursday: The Youthful One - yummy and pretty, this protein packed smoothie is blended with organic hemp or whey protein, organic almond milk, organic banana, organic blueberries, organic coconut oil, organic dates, and organic vanilla.

Friday: The Coffee One – feeding America’s coffee addiction in a healthy, organic way, this smoothie is blended with organic almond butter, organic almond milk, organic banana, organic cold-brewed coffee, and organic Dates.