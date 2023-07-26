Clean Juice Opens First Austin Shop

Clean Juice, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, announced the opening of its first Austin, TX store with father and son duo Franchisees Jeff and Ty Mobley. The Mobley family’s new Clean Juice extends the family health and wellness-focused business portfolio, including ownership of iCRYO Cryotherapy in Austin. The new Clean Juice opens on July 29 at 6611 S Mopec Expressway, Suite 600, in the William Cannon area across from Arbor Trails Plaza.

Clean Juice popped up on Ty’s radar in 2020 when he decided to open a smoothie bar in Austin. He started researching opportunities and studying the competitive landscape for a unique concept to complement the healthy lifestyle prevalent in the region. When he learned about Clean Juice and its all-organic, all-of-the-time approach and visited The Woodlands Clean Juice store just north of Houston, he set off with his father to bring the first one to Austin.

“We were impressed from the first moment we walked through the doors,” says Ty. “The cleanliness of the restaurant and the freshness of the food presentation was on point. We ordered a few items from the menu, and though I entered with smoothies on my mind, I left with a love for the hot menu items and the cold-pressed juices.”

During their Clean Juice Discover Day, both father and son were thrilled to learn about the dedicated business approach in all aspects of Clean Juice. Sealing the deal for the Mobley’s was not only the brand’s core values and culture but the care, value, and dedication to its partnership model, menu innovation, and all-organic ingredient sourcing.

“The USDA-certified organic was a big deal for us,” adds Ty. “Along with all other attributes of Clean Juice, this level of commitment in offering the freshest, most nutritious menu to guests across the country clearly put Clean Juice above and beyond all other brands in this fast-casual restaurant category. We knew this was a product the people of Austin would fall in love with.”

Ty plans to run the new store with his father providing oversight and other business ventures.

Ty, an award-winning collegiate soccer player, joins a growing list of athletes who have invested in the Clean Juice franchise model and all-organic food offerings, including American mixed martial arts champion T.J. Dillashaw, former New York Giants wide receiver David Tyree and former American football quarterback, and the brand’s national ambassador, Tim Tebow.

Clean Juice continues to receive a steady flow of development leads, and discovery calls from existing Franchise Partners and new prospects who want to bring healthy, organic fast casual food options to their communities. Clean Juice has over 125 operating units today, with over 60 in development since it began franchising in 2016.