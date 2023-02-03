Clean Juice Opens in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and food bar franchise, announced the grand opening of its Idaho Falls store, the third in the state. Clean Juice Franchise Partners Dr. Glenn, Kathleen Leavitt of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and several family members started the juices flowing with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off a week of grand opening events, including special promotions and discounts. Currently open to the public, the new Clean Juice store is located at 3337 Valencia Drive in the Garnet Gateway mall, adjacent to other Leavitt family businesses, including the Leavitt Women’s Healthcare practice.

“We are excited to open our doors to the Idaho Falls community, offering all people better access to healthy, all-organic foods and beverages, especially while on the go,” says Dr. Glenn Leavitt of Leavitt Women’s Healthcare and co-owner of Clean Juice Idaho Falls. “Clean Juice serves that purpose perfectly for a growing segment of people becoming more aware and proactive in how they fuel their bodies and what foods they consume while feeling great about it.”

Dr. Glenn Leavitt is a leading OB-GYN and surgeon and owner of Leavitt Women’s Healthcare. He brings nearly two decades of caring for women in the Idaho Falls community and consistently looks for ways to expand his clinical care for the people of Idaho Falls. The new Clean Juice restaurant adds to Dr. Leavitt’s focus on delivering complementary health businesses where all people can proactively interact more with their health and wellness.

“This is an exciting moment for the Leavitt family, and we are proud of them for being Clean Juice’s 100th Franchise Partner,” says Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. “We could not have imagined a more passionate and dedicated family to join our brand’s historic rise as one of the fastest-growing, all-organic fast-casual restaurants in the nation. We are honored to be a part of the Leavitt family’s other medical and businesses focus on delivering premium health and wellness products and services.”

Through Clean Juice, the Leavitt family found an admirable community offering to add to its growing health and wellness business venture portfolio. The nutritional value and deliciousness that Clean Juice offers, along with the brand’s core values, personal franchise development program, and the pure love and enthusiasm of the brand’s leadership and support team, checked all the boxes for what their family was looking for. According to them, “the people of Idaho Falls will truly enjoy having access to the growing brand’s delicious organic product, continued innovation, and rapidly growing integrity.”

“We haven’t seen anything like Clean Juice in Idaho Falls, and we are proud to open this uniquely branded and positioned fast-casual restaurant with its all-organic line-up of menu items to our community,” says Kathleen Leavitt, co-owner of Clean Juice Idaho Falls.

Pointing toward the emergence of a new trend, Dr. Leavitt is the 6th physician in the past several months to invest in the Clean Juice brand out of interest in increasing an all-organic fast-casual option for their respective communities.

Heading into 2023, Clean Juice continues to receive a steady flow of development leads and discovery calls from existing Franchise Partners and new prospects like the Leavitt family who want to bring healthy, organic fast casual food options to their communities. Clean Juice has 203 store units in its system, with 127 open and operating and another 70+ in development since it began franchising in 2016.