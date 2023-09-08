Clean Juice Opens in Roseville, California

Clean Juice, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, announced its newest franchisee, Fareed Ahmed, and his first store in Roseville, California, just north of the state’s capital city of Sacramento. Ahmed’s Clean Juice is located at 4191 Thrive Drive next to a top-performing Jersey Mike’s Subs. The new Clean Juice officially opened Friday, August 25, with a week-long Grand Opening celebration to introduce the brand’s popular all-organic fresh and bottled juices, smoothies, wraps, salads, acai bowls, and more scheduled starting tomorrow, September 9.

Ahmed’s franchise experience wasn’t paved with success as he fell victim to investing in an LA-based burger franchise that became the largest franchise scam in California history. After losing more than 500,000 and two planned locations, Fareed was turned off to franchising as a viable business investment. That is until he discovered Clean Juice.

After meeting up with a friend in Walnut Creek for lunch at Clean Juice, Ahmed was interested.

“I walked in, saw the USDA-certified organic sign on the window, and became instantly interested in the menu,” says Ahmed. “I ordered more than I had anticipated just to try out the different food and beverage items and was blown away with the taste, presentation, and quality.”

As a teen, Ahmed worked at a popular juice bar where people would come in and ask specifically for their extra vitamin shot or wellness shot. What he realized in hindsight was the number of added sugars included in each of these so-called nutrition drinks. Remembering this, Fareed was impressed by Clean Juice’s all-natural, all-organic ingredient profiles that came together into delicious juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and more – all without the extra sugars and other additives of other juice bars.

“After the pandemic, I was among the millions who started to think about health and wellness proactively. This included the nutritional value of the foods I was eating daily to power my body and metabolism. What didn’t change was the availability of clean, organic foods in a fast-casual setting. I am thrilled to be a Clean Juice franchisee bringing this level of nutrition to the Roseville community.”

Ahmed added that after learning more about the brand, he realized this was a venture worthwhile, despite his previously negative franchise experience.

“Clean Juice product line is the industry's healthiest and best. I was impressed by how they aggressively source the highest quality ingredients, much of which comes from California farms. I immediately believed in this brand, its philosophy, its core pillars, and the product offered to guests. I am proud to be a Clean Juice franchisee. I love the transparency of Clean Juice, and it fits right in with the California mentality of healthy living,” Ahmed adds.

Clean Juice continues to receive a steady flow of development leads and discovery calls from existing franchisees and new prospects who want to bring healthy, organic fast casual food options to their communities. Clean Juice reports more than 200 store units since it began franchising in 2016.