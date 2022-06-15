Clean Juice Prepares List of Deals for National Smoothie Week

National Smoothie Day is right around the corner (June 21) and Clean Juice, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, is turning the day into a week-long celebration for all its valued customers at their 200 locations nationwide.



Throughout National Smoothie Week, Clean Juice guests are invited to:

customize their very own superfood smoothie creations with up to three free Superfood add-ons with the purchase of any 16- or 24-ounce smoothie or protein smoothie, in-store only, from Monday, June 20th through Sunday, June 26th.

enjoy a free 16oz smoothie on National Smoothie Day (Tuesday, June 21st) with any purchase on the Clean Juice App or at order.cleanjuice.com only.

only. order new smoothies off Clean Juice’s new “Juicerista Secret Menu,” available online and in-app only. The secret menu features four new smoothies created by Clean Juiceristas who submitted their smoothie recipes for a chance to be featured on all Clean Juice menus across the country.

Clean Juice encourages guests to check out its customizable menu of refreshing juices, smoothies and nutrient-rich meals designed to refresh and revitalize the body, mind and spirit