Clean Juice Relocates Flagship Store to Huntersville, North Carolina

Clean Juice, the first and original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, today announced the relocation of its flagship store to Birkdale Landing in Huntersville, N.C. The move coincides with the sixth anniversary of the opening of the first Clean Juice store at Birkdale Village. Located off Highway 73 / Sam Furr Road, the new Birkdale Landing location will officially open at the end of June.

“It’s hard to fathom that it’s been six years since we first started our journey with Clean Juice and how we’ve grown as an award-winning brand with more than 100 open locations nationwide,” says Landon Eckles, co-founder and chief executive officer of Clean Juice. “This relocation of our flagship store reflects our growth as a company and our commitment to our guests, many of which bless us daily with their visits. The upgrades we’ve made from the double-sided cooler for app orders to the self-ordering kiosk will enhance the guest experience and serve as the blueprint for future Clean Juice restaurants.”

At 1,375 square-feet in size, the new flagship store will feature several enhancements to efficiencies in the on-site preparation and ordering of Clean Juice’s menu offerings and juice cleanse products, improving the customer experience. To help expedite orders for hurried guests, the new store will introduce a self-ordering kiosk. For its third-party delivery partners and app users, the store has carved out space for delivery associates and guests to pick-up orders quickly and easily. A double-sided fridge will be installed so that Clean Juice Juiceristas can stock the fridge as soon as the items are prepared directly from the kitchen. Additionally, devotees of the store’s juice cleanse will have a dedicated grab-and-go cooler from which they can pick fresh juices to complete one of five cleanse offerings. The new store will also have more access to parking, allowing guests to get in and out with ease or have products delivered curbside from Clean Juice’s recently rejuvenated app.

The new Birkdale Landing store also will introduce several upgrades to visually engage guests in the preparation of their orders. In addition to a dynamic digital menu board, the store will feature a large viewing window where customers can watch Juiceristas at work preparing Clean Juice’s signature cold-pressed juices. The cold-press window demonstrates the company’s commitment to preparing the freshest beverages using the cleanest ingredients, while reflecting one of its core values: “Transparency is the key to trust.” The increased floor space of the new Birkdale Landing store will accommodate Clean Juice University, the company’s training program for new franchise owners, Juiceristas and other staff.

Clean Juice emerged from the global pandemic with record-breaking growth in 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, Clean Juice exceeded expectations in key performance indicators namely comparable or same-store sales (SSS), which increased 7 percent. The company reports continued success in April with SSS up 23 percent. The award-winning company was also named among the fastest-growing privately held companies in both Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur magazine's 500 ranking lists.

The original Clean Juice location opened in Huntersville, N.C. in June 2015, on the eighth wedding anniversary of founders Kat and Landon Eckles. Today, there are 14 Charlotte area Clean Juice locations and over 100 nationwide, and another 55+ stores in development.

Clean Juice sources only the highest quality, premium organic ingredients for its organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açai bowls, toasts and GreenÒ salad bowls—all of which are made on-site directly in front of guests. Clean Juice aims to provide the perfect nutrition that comes only from organic food. When and if there is a sourced or seasonal product that cannot be found organically, each location notifies guests through its "transparency board" in the front of all stores.