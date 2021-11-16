Clean Juice Reports Double-Digit Sales Increases

Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and quick service restaurant released today its Q3 financial performance demonstrating another quarter of impressive guest count and sales growth. The 5-year-old company’s continued focus on innovating and expanding its certified-organic center-of-plate menu categories, along with increased national advertising featuring national ambassador Tim Tebow, and a continued commitment to delivering a premium guest experience are driving the results. Its efforts continue to delineate its quick-service restaurant positioning into a category unto its own.

“All of us at Clean Juice, including our hardworking and passionate Franchise Partners, breathe life into our core values and our mission each day in our continued efforts to bring access, education, and of course, consumption of more organic, nutritious food choices to our communities across the U.S.,” says Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. “We are extremely grateful for the blessings we receive and the opportunity to serve our guests each day.”

Reporting YTD numbers, including Q3, the organic fast-casual brand posted a 27 percent same-store (SS) guest count with same-store average ticket price eclipsing $18. In Q3 alone, same-store sales (SSS) increased 17 percent compared to Q3/2020 with a 21 percent guest count increase. Clean Juice attributes these successes to the cornerstone values of its brand alongside laser focus on excellent customer service and the rollout of several new menu items from center-of-the-plate items to seasonal favorites, which is lauded by the brand’s loyal guests.

Growth for Clean Juice is not only reported in sales or ticket prices but through location expansions and steady growth of new Franchise Partners joining the Clean Juice family. At the end of Q3, Clean Juice inched closer to its 100th Franchise Partner and its 200th store. Currently, there are 116 open stores with 67 in development and an additional 13 corporate-owned store locations. In Q3 alone, Clean Juice celebrated nearly a dozen new stores including its first stores in Minnesota and Oregon. In addition, Clean Juice was registered and approved to expand into two additional states including New York and Virginia that will continue to fuel growth.

“Despite these record-breaking successes and forward-moving gains, we still feel as if we are just getting started, and we’re certainly not stopping,” adds Eckles. “As cold weather and early sunsets encroach, and we spend more time celebrating the holiday season with our family and friends - and that typically revolves around food - Clean Juice remains focused on making Q4 2021 our best 4th quarter yet. We’re going to do this by giving our guests more reasons and rewards to eat healthy and organic this holiday season. There are several exciting things coming that will continue our success in 2021 and thrust us into the new year.”

Clean Juice began its pivot away from its original “organic juice bar” label with the introduction of organic soups and wraps in 2020. At the height of Q3, and as part of a full nationwide menu update, Clean Juice focused on center-of-the-plate items by introducing four new organic sandwiches including The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, The Ultimate Grilled Cheese, The Egg Salad Sandwich, and The Cali Sandwich. The category expansion supports the brand’s shift into a quick-service restaraunt organic eatery (and organic juice bar) positioning.

Clean Juice continues its stride toward 2022 with new awards, accolades, and new national brand ambassadorship with global philanthropist and former professional athlete, Tim Tebow. Recently, Eckles was named One of the Most Admired CEOs for the second consecutive year by the Charlotte Business Journal and has joined the Forbes Business Council, both Q3 accomplishments.