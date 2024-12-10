Clean Juice, the original USDA-certified organic juice bar, revealed its plans for strategic expansion and entry into new markets in Central Texas. This move includes cities such as Austin, Waco, Bryan/College Station, Temple/Killeen and as far south as San Antonio. The expansion presents entrepreneurs with the opportunity to provide health, wellness and nutrition to their communities with a proven business model. The brand has plans to open 10 stores across the region over the course of the next 3 years.

Central Texas continues to welcome new residents, businesses and tourists from across the country seeking economic opportunities, a lower cost of living and diverse cultural experiences. Home to some of the state’s most competitive universities, the population is ripe with young educated individuals interested in establishing their lives in these areas. These individuals also have a greater understanding of the importance of health, wellness and fitness, making Clean Juice’s expansion ideal for the communities in these new markets.

“Texas is booming with opportunity across the state, with businesses continuing to grow and consumers that are increasingly aware of their spending habits and their everyday lifestyle,” said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings. “Clean Juice’s focus on providing USDA-certified organic juice and other nutritious offerings creates an opportunity for entrepreneurs to operate a unique business concept as the only recognized certified organic juice bar chain in the nation and cater to individuals who desire more access to nutritious and delicious options.”

Clean Juice’s national footprint continues to expand, with more than 70 stores across the United States and two new stores expected to open before the end of the year. The brand anticipates an additional five to ten locations in development to open in 2025, providing 100% organic juice to more communities.

“Jeff and I begin looking at Clean Juice at the beginning of 2020. We were looking at bringing a healthy QSR to the Austin area as we found it was not readily available,” said Ty Mobley, co-owner of Clean Juice Austin. “We take pride in providing our community with USDA certified organic juices and smoothies. Brix is implementing some great ideas to further progress Clean Juice to be the gold standard for healthy QSR.”

Clean Juice is actively seeking out potential owner/operators and investors to expand their business portfolios and strengthen a beloved brand’s presence across Texas. For a Clean Juice store, the initial franchise fee is $30,000 for a traditional 10-year term.