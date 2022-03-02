Clean Juice Rolls Out Slushie-Style Drinks

Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and quick service restaurant unveiled today a new innovation of seasonal products by combining two of its best-sellers – smoothies and fresh-pressed juice – into one exuberant, superfood concoction, The Refresher. These carefully formulated, slushie-style drinks are made with the highest quality organic fruits and vegetables that feature powerful immune-boosting and rejuvenating properties for its growing number of guests.

“Menu innovation at Clean Juice is more than just creating something new and exciting for our guests to consume and enjoy, but it’s our collective opportunity to share our passion for living the organic lifestyle,” says Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. “Many of our employees at the Home Office work together with our Franchise Partner Juice Advisory Council and Very Important Guests to develop truly healthy, all-natural and organic foods that are also delicious. At Clean Juice, Core Value #3 says we are all an equally important piece of the puzzle and The Refreshers is the result of that equitable collaboration.”

Debuting for a limited time only (LTO), The Refresher line-up is filled with all-organic freshly-juiced fruits & vegetables blended with coconut water to keep guests hydrated and properly fueled. The first two Refreshers out of Clean Juice’s cutting-edge kitchen of innovation are The Dragon Fruit Lemonade One and The Cucumber Pineapple One.

The Dragon Fruit Lemonade One

The Dragon Fruit Lemonade One Refresher harnesses the power of USDA-certified organic dragon fruit and high-quality ingredients. Dragon fruit is one of the top Vitamin C-containing foods and may also be a natural blood-sugar stabilizer. The Dragon Fruit Lemonade One is made from USDA-certified organic lemon, apple & coconut water blended with frozen strawberries, dragon fruit, & honey. Perfectly blended between sweet and tart, dragon fruit is well known to be loaded with superfood powers including antioxidants, prebiotics, and important vitamins and minerals such as iron, magnesium, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E.

The Cucumber Pineapple One

Cucumber & pineapple is probably one of the most refreshing combinations of all time. Pineapples are sweet & delicious. Cucumbers are hydrating & refreshing, which makes this combination extra special. The cucumber and pineapple Refresher offers all-organic cucumber, pineapple, honey, coconut water blended with frozen pineapple. Pineapple is low in calories and high in vitamins and minerals including Vitamin C, manganese, fiber, Vitamin B, and others including copper, potassium, and magnesium. Cucumber is a natural hydrating vegetable offering fiber, Vitamin K and several phytonutrients called lignans.

“Clean Juice remains committed to product innovation, with regularly scheduled launches of new menu items from center-of-the-plate items to seasonal favorites, because our guests want it and love it. It’s that simple. We love listening to and serving our more than 3 million and growing loyal guests,” adds Eckles.

Clean Juice recently announced its 100th Franchise Partner ownership group and is closing in on the brand’s 200th store in just 6 years of franchising. Currently, there are 107 open and operating franchised stores with another 71 in development, along with an additional 13 corporate-owned store locations. Heading into Q2/2022, Clean Juice is doubling down on its expansion based on the company’s historic climb to becoming a household brand in the health and wellness, all organic fast-casual food space. Clean Juice attributes its momentum by staying true to the cornerstone values of its brand alongside an unparalleled customer-service training and implementation program in each store.