Clean Juice Shares Successful Results from First Franchise Business Review Survey

Clean Juice, the nation's first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, today shared results from its first Franchise Business Review (FBR) survey measuring franchisee satisfaction. The popular, fast-casual brand reported more than 75 percent participation from its franchise partners nationwide demonstrating a vested interest in its continued growth and product offerings. Clean Juice exceeded benchmarks in all franchise industry categories, including food & beverage, quick-service restaurant, and retail, earning a total franchise satisfaction index (FSI) of 75 percent.

“The 30 award-winning food brands that made our list were lauded for their ability to support and work with their franchisees to navigate all the challenges thrown at them this past year,” says Eric Stites, Founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. “The data is very telling in that it provides real insight into the franchises that were best able to navigate all the challenges of operating fast-service food franchises during the pandemic while maintaining a strong relationship with their franchisees.”

The FBR survey lands as the brand's popularity continues its march toward becoming a household name in markets across the nation. Built on product quality and an affinity for exceptional customer service, Clean Juice's franchise development program gained momentum as the country put the global pandemic in its rearview mirror. In the early months of 2021, Clean Juice launched into several new states, including five new multi-unit franchise partners in Connecticut and Minnesota, along with its first store in Nevada. Clean Juice is now in twenty-eight U.S. states while existing franchise partners secure multiple Arizona, Florida, and Texas locations.

“We’ve invested a lot into the home office support staff, from Franchise Business Consultants to digital marketing experts and we believe there’s never been a better time to be a Clean Juice Franchise Partner,” says Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. “We engaged Franchise Business Review to gain valuable insight and input from our partners and truly learn what we need to improve on as we grow to 500 units. The survey also allows us to enhance our franchise development model for future franchise partners as we continue our mission of offering premium, organic food and beverage products to communities across the country.”

According to the FBR survey, Clean Juice ranked highest in respect (86%), team culture (85%), honesty and integrity (85%), and product and service offering (84%). Clean Juice exceeded QSR averages by more than 6 percent, retail by more than 7 percent, and more than 8 percent in the food and beverage category. Clean Juice's FSI was 6 percent higher than 2021 FBR benchmarks across all industries.